KELOLAND TV
SD panel might encourage zoning for more airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For years, the state Aeronautics Commission has discussed challenges that tall structures such as wind turbines and radio towers present for pilots flying in South Dakota. Now the panel, whose members are appointed by the governor, is looking to municipal and county zoning regulations as...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September
As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
kotatv.com
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
WSLS
Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall. Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax...
KEVN
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
Direct payments worth up to $325 could go out to millions of Americans – are you eligible for the rebate?
MISSOURI taxpayers may score direct payments of up to $325 by December 1. The legislation was proposed by Senator Lincoln Hough after lawmakers rejected parts of Governor Parson's tax cut plan. Mr Parson originally vetoed parts of a spending bill issuing potential rebates of up to $500 for each person...
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia tax rebates on the way
According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
Payment of up to $600 coming to residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
KELOLAND TV
Colorado company breaks ground on SD aviation fuel plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A biofuel company out of Colorado broke ground for a new facility near Lake Preston. The project is called a Net-Zero 1 facility that Gevo said will be a sustainable fuel production facility. The facility will produce commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel, according to the company’s website.
KELOLAND TV
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
KELOLAND TV
Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City teacher, NSU professor share views on social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two members of the workgroup that developed South Dakota’s new proposed social studies standards have differing views on the outcome. Shaun Nielsen, a middle school social studies teacher in Rapid City, served on the 2021 group and the 2022 group crafting the new standards. He spoke to KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson about his disappointment in the outcome ahead of the first public hearing on the new standards set for 9 a.m. Monday in Aberdeen.
