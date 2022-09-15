According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates Monday.

