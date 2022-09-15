ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

SD panel might encourage zoning for more airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For years, the state Aeronautics Commission has discussed challenges that tall structures such as wind turbines and radio towers present for pilots flying in South Dakota. Now the panel, whose members are appointed by the governor, is looking to municipal and county zoning regulations as...
kotatv.com

Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
KEVN

Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
shoredailynews.com

Virginia tax rebates on the way

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates Monday.
KELOLAND TV

Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
Jake Wells

Payment of up to $600 coming to residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
KELOLAND TV

Colorado company breaks ground on SD aviation fuel plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A biofuel company out of Colorado broke ground for a new facility near Lake Preston. The project is called a Net-Zero 1 facility that Gevo said will be a sustainable fuel production facility. The facility will produce commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel, according to the company’s website.
KELOLAND TV

Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
KELOLAND TV

Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City teacher, NSU professor share views on social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two members of the workgroup that developed South Dakota’s new proposed social studies standards have differing views on the outcome. Shaun Nielsen, a middle school social studies teacher in Rapid City, served on the 2021 group and the 2022 group crafting the new standards. He spoke to KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson about his disappointment in the outcome ahead of the first public hearing on the new standards set for 9 a.m. Monday in Aberdeen.
Community Policy