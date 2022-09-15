The Rookie: Feds: Face Off (10/4) “Face Off” – Simone utilizes her informant to track down an arms dealer on the FBI’s Most Wanted list; and Brendon, against Laura’s advice, investigates a risky lead on a congressman. When Carter and Brendon each find themselves at a crossroads, they begin to question their futures on the team and their loyalty is tested. Cutty and Simone struggle to see eye-to-eye on how they are helping the community, while Tim and Laura find common ground with their similar no-nonsense approach to training rookies on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO