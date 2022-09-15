ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spoilertv.com

The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.02 - Face Off - Press Reelase

The Rookie: Feds: Face Off (10/4) “Face Off” – Simone utilizes her informant to track down an arms dealer on the FBI’s Most Wanted list; and Brendon, against Laura’s advice, investigates a risky lead on a congressman. When Carter and Brendon each find themselves at a crossroads, they begin to question their futures on the team and their loyalty is tested. Cutty and Simone struggle to see eye-to-eye on how they are helping the community, while Tim and Laura find common ground with their similar no-nonsense approach to training rookies on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.02 - The Painted Man - BTS and Promotional Photos + Press Release

“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TVGuide.com

CBS 2022 Season Premiere Dates for FBI, Blue Bloods, NCIS, and More

Get ready for a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. There's nothing quite like snuggling up with your pumpkin spice beverage, your remote, and your murder shows. So be thankful that CBS is ushering in autumn with a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off this weekend and continues through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.
spoilertv.com

Alaska Daily - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release

Alaska Daily: SERIES PREMIERE - Pilot (10/6) “Pilot” – After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins on the series premiere of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release

10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
spoilertv.com

Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release

FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
spoilertv.com

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.10 - All or Nothing at All (Series Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

STUDIO CITY, CA – September 20, 2022 – On the series finale of “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens come together and reunite for good in “All or Nothing at All,” premiering Sunday, October 16 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair) Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release

NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 6.01 - Afterparty - Press Release

The Good Doctor: SEASON PREMIERE - Afterparty (10/3) “Afterparty” – Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Your Honor - Season 2 - Press Release

SHOWTIME announced today that the second season of YOUR HONOR, starring and executive produced by Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) will return on Friday, December 9, available on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Currently in production on the 10-episode second season, the series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight), with Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) serving as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The first season of YOUR HONOR ranks as the top debut season ever on SHOWTIME.
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Sins of the Father - Review

WE ARE BACK! Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady premiered Monday on Fox and once again, not a single second was wasted. Picking up right where they were left off, we dive straight back into tension, action and emotions — and the writers' choice to reunite mother and son at the end of this first episode came with a high price to pay for our characters but opens up so many possibilities.
spoilertv.com

Loki - Season 2 - Eugene Cordero Upped to Series Regular

Eugene Cordero is being upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, Deadline has learned. Cordero plays the Time Variance Authority employee “Casey” in Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. His TVA character broke out because of his genuine confusion over what is a fish and how he uses infinity stones as paperweights. He’s in the Season 1 finale credits as “Hunter K-5E” instead of Casey.
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season Six Premiere Leaves Major Character With Life-Altering Condition

SEAL Team Season 6 began with an emotional premiere that answered a big question right off the bat. Would Max Thieriot's character be killed because of his commitment to another CBS series? Thieriot also stars in Fire Country, a new firefighter drama inspired by his real-life experiences in Northern California. The SEAL Team premiere helped explain how Thieriot could do both shows. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
