Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate

An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to armed kidnapping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning. Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Orchard Park man killed in Tampa shooting

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Orchard Park man is dead after being shot in Tampa Florida Saturday morning. The Tampa Police Department said that Carson Senfield, a student at the University of Tampa and graduate of Orchard Park High School, was shot after he entered the wrong vehicle. The Orchard Park School District […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
BUFFALO, NY

