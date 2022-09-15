Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Call about fight in Buffalo leads to murder, assault charges
Police responded to an incident on Berkshire Avenue on Saturday night.
Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
Buffalo Police investigating Sunday evening fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following a shooting Sunday evening in Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department is investigating. Police report that the shooting occured around 7 p.m. in the first block of Elsie Place. A 66-year-old man has shot multiple times, according to detectives. He was declared...
66-year-old shot multiple times in Buffalo
Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m.
Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate
An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center. The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character...
Friday night shooting being investigated with a victim in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street. The victim in the shooting was reported to have arrived at Buffalo General Hospital just before 8:50 p.m. by a civilian vehicle. The...
Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting in Cold Springs neighborhood
Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening in the city's Cold Springs neighborhood.
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
SyraQs: Reverend who lost friends in Buffalo shooting wants to stamp out ‘nurseries of hatred’
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited for clarity. * * * * *
Buffalo man pleads guilty to armed kidnapping
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning. Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at […]
Orchard Park man killed in Tampa shooting
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Orchard Park man is dead after being shot in Tampa Florida Saturday morning. The Tampa Police Department said that Carson Senfield, a student at the University of Tampa and graduate of Orchard Park High School, was shot after he entered the wrong vehicle. The Orchard Park School District […]
Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
Hamburg man indicted on attempted murder charge in Lake View stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was indicted for murder Friday morning. He stands accused of stabbing and killing a 25-year-old in Lake View in the early hours of July 10. Jared M. Adamski, 26, of the Village of Hamburg, is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical […]
‘This was a targeted, isolated situation’: BPS addresses high school stabbing
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in the Buffalo Public School District say they’ve increased security at one of their high schools after a student brought a knife into the building and stabbed a classmate. “What happened on Tuesday was extremely unfortunate and I think each of us felt devastated to hear about what happened at […]
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for info on November 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment on a murder that occurred in November 2021. Police say that Derrick Bishop was killed on November 13, 2021 on Wadsworth Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information is asked to […]
