live5news.com
Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him. The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent...
The Post and Courier
Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
live5news.com
Summerville Police arrest suspect in bank robbery
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they arrested a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery within an hour of the incident. Police responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday to the First Citizens Bank on Old Trolley Road where the robbery was reported. A witness gave police a description...
live5news.com
Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
The Post and Courier
Police arrest suspect of hit-and-run that left 2 women badly hurt in downtown Charleston
Charleston police officers arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Charleston that seriously injured two women. Erik Gustav Kirby was taken into custody early Sept. 18 on two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records show. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sept. 16...
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
live5news.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
$1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff
Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen Monday, Aug. 15 at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1's. The post $1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Family of man who died at state prison in Dorchester County to receive settlement
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State of South Carolina is paying the family of a man who died from an attack in a state prison in Dorchester County after family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The state’s Insurance Reserve Fund will pay the family of Matthew Williams Jr....
Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: No charges for homeowner who shot, killed intruder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead. Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a homeowner who said he shot a home invader. At the scene,...
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WIS-TV
Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
live5news.com
Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash. The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m. The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m. There was no immediate word on the number of...
