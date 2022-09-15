ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
The Post and Courier

Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they arrested a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery within an hour of the incident. Police responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday to the First Citizens Bank on Old Trolley Road where the robbery was reported. A witness gave police a description...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigations#Intruder#Security Camera#Violent Crime
live5news.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier. Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash. The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m. The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m. There was no immediate word on the number of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy