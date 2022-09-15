ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - From parades to festivals to concerts, there are a lot of events happening this weekend. Here are some ideas of things to do in New York City. On Saturday, celebrate German culture at the 65th Annual Steuben Parade! The parade steps off at noon up 5th Ave from E68th to E86th streets, followed by an Oktoberfest celebration in Central Park. One of this year's parade announcers is FOX 5’s Linda Schmidt!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
NJ.com

Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
CLOSTER, NJ
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
Allrecipes.com

We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner

New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Luger
Page Six

Bruce Lynn, publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67

Bruce Lynn, the publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67. Lynn was born in Manhattan and grew up in New Jersey before returning to the city to work in the theater business. He found success as a publicist representing nightlife impresario Peter Gatien’s stable of superclubs including Limelight, Palladium, the Tunnel, Club USA and others in the 1980s. That position put Lynn at the heart of the Club Kid scene, which produced stars including Michael Alig, Amanda Lepore, RuPaul, and Lady Bunny. Indeed, he helped the community to navigate the 1996 killing of Club Kid Andre Melendez at the hands...
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend

The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Steakhouse#Food Drink#Tw
Time Out New York

Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month

The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Western Queens Gazette

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn electrician murdered on lunch break mourned by family, softball teammates at candlelit ballfield vigil — ‘He was the sweetest guy’

Hundreds of mourners gathered on a softball field in Brooklyn on Friday night to remember a 30-year-old amateur athlete and construction worker shot dead on his lunch break outside a public housing complex. When Ronald Ortiz wasn’t working as an electrician and construction worker, he played shortstop for a number of softball leagues in Williamsburg and a local basketball league, family said. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy