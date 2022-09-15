Read full article on original website
Nathan’s Famous just released a limited-edition beer
NYC’s iconic purveyor of hot dogs now has its own tasty beer to wash it all down. Nathan’s Famous has partnered with Coney Island Brewing Company to create the Nathan’s Famous Lager, which is described as having a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish.
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - From parades to festivals to concerts, there are a lot of events happening this weekend. Here are some ideas of things to do in New York City. On Saturday, celebrate German culture at the 65th Annual Steuben Parade! The parade steps off at noon up 5th Ave from E68th to E86th streets, followed by an Oktoberfest celebration in Central Park. One of this year's parade announcers is FOX 5’s Linda Schmidt!
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York
If you're looking for a delicious chicken sandwich and waffle fries, look no further than Chick-fil-A's new restaurant location in Rosedale, New York. This is the perfect spot to get your fix of comfort food.
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center
New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner
New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Bruce Lynn, publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67
Bruce Lynn, the publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67. Lynn was born in Manhattan and grew up in New Jersey before returning to the city to work in the theater business. He found success as a publicist representing nightlife impresario Peter Gatien’s stable of superclubs including Limelight, Palladium, the Tunnel, Club USA and others in the 1980s. That position put Lynn at the heart of the Club Kid scene, which produced stars including Michael Alig, Amanda Lepore, RuPaul, and Lady Bunny. Indeed, he helped the community to navigate the 1996 killing of Club Kid Andre Melendez at the hands...
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
Say Goodbye to NYC’s MetroCards, The Overlooked Rule For Carry-On Bags, American Charges Ransom To Work Onboard Their Planes
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Here are some...
NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend
The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month
The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
Let me tell you—NYC is about to enter its power season
It all starts with the U.S. Open, the classiest local sporting event, when renowned New Yorkers like Spike Lee and Alec Baldwin gladly share space with just-as-important albeit not-as-famous residents (like this YouTuber, who thought it entertaining and incredibly “New York” to get a haircut while watching a match).
An immersive dining experience inspired by Grease is heading to NYC
Fans of the iconic 1978 musical Grease, unite! An immersive Grease-themed dining experience is scheduled to take over New American restaurant Green Fig at 570 10th Avenue by 41st Street on November 18. The event will run through the end of April 2023. Tickets for the first two days of...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week
As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
Brooklyn electrician murdered on lunch break mourned by family, softball teammates at candlelit ballfield vigil — ‘He was the sweetest guy’
Hundreds of mourners gathered on a softball field in Brooklyn on Friday night to remember a 30-year-old amateur athlete and construction worker shot dead on his lunch break outside a public housing complex. When Ronald Ortiz wasn’t working as an electrician and construction worker, he played shortstop for a number of softball leagues in Williamsburg and a local basketball league, family said. ...
