KWQC
Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant. Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI 9/12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign
Strong to severe storms expected for much of the region this afternoon and evening, and again on Sunday. Strong to severe storms possible through the weekend. Stay "Sky Aware" over the next few days.
KWQC
Muscatine boat launch to close Monday for cleanup
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting Monday. The entire boat launch area will be taped off for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch. City officials ask that...
KWQC
Highlight Zone: Week 4
QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old The blood drive is September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline. 5 p.m.: QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old Updated:...
KWQC
The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Registration is underway now for the second annual Gather for the Cure event to be held Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Shelter, Scott County Park. Gather for the Cure is an opportunity to celebrate breast cancer survivorship, remember those lives lost to breast cancer, learn about available programs and resources and raise money to support the Genesis Voucher Program. The program provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients. Participants will be able to visit vendor tables and the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Living Proof art sessions and join in a one-mile casual walk in the park. There will be live music, food and beverages and prize drawings.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KWQC
What to wear for fall outings
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Fun, comfortable fall fashions and accessories were on display during two segments from Four Seasons. Katie Kutunis, Four Seasons, hosts a couple of mini fashion shows featuring various trending style options. Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
KWQC
Cat rescued from structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cat was rescued from a structure fire Saturday in Davenport, according to a press release. Fire officials say Davenport Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Ripley Street at 2:10 p.m., with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel. Firefighters on scene found a kitchen fire and extinguished it within ten minutes.
KWQC
Portal vs Bryan County
Davenport North and Bettendorf face off in the Spotlight Game of the Week. TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week preview: Moline vs. Sterling. The Lancers topped perennial power, Pleasant Valley, to win the championship. Burlington Grayhounds new coach for a new season. Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire Saturday in Davenport. Davenport Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1100 Block of Gaines Street at 11:30 p.m. with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel, fire officials said. According to a press release, firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke at the back of the house and took a hose line to the back of the house to extinguish the fire.
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
KWQC
YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center to grow services with $1.6m grant
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center has been awarded $1.6 million to expand the services and programs currently offered, and offer additional services and programs to Iowans in need. The grant is part of a $40 million in grant funding for 24 Iowa projects through...
KWQC
5k Walk & Run for Mississippi River Trail fundraiser
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Princeton Recreation Trails will host its 9th annual 5K Walk & Run on Oct. 8. “I’m running to support my community and raise money for the Mississippi River Trail,” said Race Director Tara Flesch. The run will start at 9 a.m. near the Go...
KWQC
Rock Island fire chief announces January retirment
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announced he will retire in January 2023. Yerkey has served the fire department for 33 years, he has been chief since April 4, 2016. Yerkey also served as assistant city manager since July 2021. “I began my career in...
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
