QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Registration is underway now for the second annual Gather for the Cure event to be held Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Shelter, Scott County Park. Gather for the Cure is an opportunity to celebrate breast cancer survivorship, remember those lives lost to breast cancer, learn about available programs and resources and raise money to support the Genesis Voucher Program. The program provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients. Participants will be able to visit vendor tables and the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Living Proof art sessions and join in a one-mile casual walk in the park. There will be live music, food and beverages and prize drawings.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO