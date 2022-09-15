ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Wbaltv.com

BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools

Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Emergency Workers Help Repair Jackson, MS Water System

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management says that four members of the Anne Arundel Department of Public Works, along with water treatment workers from the greater DC area are helping Jackson, Mississippi repair its contaminated water system. The MD Department of Emergency Services news release is below:. In all, 11...
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, homeless, ARPA, new police board

Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city. Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; Gov. Hogan's hand-over of the State Center complex to Baltimore City; housing for the homeless people encamped outside City Hall; a new police accountability board; and a third round of ARPA Funds for nonprofits.
Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
talbotspy.org

Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year

The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Howard County Man, 26

A search was launched for a Howard County man last seen Thursday, Sept. 15. Troy David Walter, 26, of Sykesville, was last seen near 15600 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine by a coworker around 10:15 a.m., Howard County police said. Family contacted police when Walter, who has health...
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
Wbaltv.com

Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
Wbaltv.com

Man struck on Route 1 in Laurel dies, police say

LAUREL, Md. — A man struck late Thursday night in Laurel died at a hospital, Howard County police said. County police said officers were called around 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was struck by what's believed to have been a Ford Explorer that fled.
