Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
Wbaltv.com
BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools
Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Emergency Workers Help Repair Jackson, MS Water System
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management says that four members of the Anne Arundel Department of Public Works, along with water treatment workers from the greater DC area are helping Jackson, Mississippi repair its contaminated water system. The MD Department of Emergency Services news release is below:. In all, 11...
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
Wbaltv.com
Fundraisers going 'Over the Edge' to support Special Olympics Maryland
COLUMBIA, Md. — People are going over the edge of an office building in Howard County to raise money for a good cause. When thinking about the Special Olympics Maryland and fundraising, people commonly think about the Polar Bear Plunge. But no one's going in the water this weekend.
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Baltimore organizations and residents participate in National Cleanup Day
Volunteers and local business representatives mark nationwide community enhancement initiative by beautifying green space in Brooklyn neighborhood.
foxbaltimore.com
Private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, "21 of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline,...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
wypr.org
Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, homeless, ARPA, new police board
Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city. Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; Gov. Hogan's hand-over of the State Center complex to Baltimore City; housing for the homeless people encamped outside City Hall; a new police accountability board; and a third round of ARPA Funds for nonprofits.
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Nottingham MD
Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year
BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Search Launched For Missing Howard County Man, 26
A search was launched for a Howard County man last seen Thursday, Sept. 15. Troy David Walter, 26, of Sykesville, was last seen near 15600 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine by a coworker around 10:15 a.m., Howard County police said. Family contacted police when Walter, who has health...
Brief lockdown at Logan Elementary for reports of suspicious person
There was a brief lockdown at the Logan Elementary School around 4:18 p.m., Thursday evening in Dundalk.
Wbaltv.com
Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
Wbaltv.com
Man struck on Route 1 in Laurel dies, police say
LAUREL, Md. — A man struck late Thursday night in Laurel died at a hospital, Howard County police said. County police said officers were called around 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was struck by what's believed to have been a Ford Explorer that fled.
