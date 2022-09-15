Thousands voted for the best fried chicken buffet on the MS Coast. Here’s the winner.

We asked and you overwhelmingly answered. The best all-you-can-eat chicken buffet on the Coast is Cajun’s Fabulous Fried Chicken.

The Gulfport restaurant won with more than 2,000 (70%) of the 2,879 casted votes. Cajun’s defeated Hartz Chicken Buffet in Ocean Springs in a friendly competition.

Sun Herald readers took to Facebook to share their love for both of the beloved South Mississippi eateries.

What to know about Cajun’s chicken

Cajun’s makes fried chicken with a spicy kick and vast variety of sides were just two of the deciding factors.

The Cajun’s buffet includes mild and spicy chicken options, crispy fried fish and fried chicken livers.

The buffet offers staples like cole slaw, red beans, cajun rice and corn bread. To keep things interesting, 10 additional dishes are kept on rotation. On any given day, you might catch hand cut and battered onion rings, fresh fruit or garlic potatoes.

Sherry Amberson stopped in on a visit from Chelsea, Alabama. In her Trip Advisor review, Amberson said she discovered “the best fried chicken that I have ever put in my mouth and I’m from the South.”

Cajun’s is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 112 Pass Road in Gulfport.