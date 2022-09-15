ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands voted for the best fried chicken buffet on the MS Coast. Here’s the winner.

By Mona Moore
 2 days ago

We asked and you overwhelmingly answered. The best all-you-can-eat chicken buffet on the Coast is Cajun’s Fabulous Fried Chicken.

The Gulfport restaurant won with more than 2,000 (70%) of the 2,879 casted votes. Cajun’s defeated Hartz Chicken Buffet in Ocean Springs in a friendly competition.

Sun Herald readers took to Facebook to share their love for both of the beloved South Mississippi eateries.

What to know about Cajun’s chicken

Cajun’s makes fried chicken with a spicy kick and vast variety of sides were just two of the deciding factors.

The Cajun’s buffet includes mild and spicy chicken options, crispy fried fish and fried chicken livers.

The buffet offers staples like cole slaw, red beans, cajun rice and corn bread. To keep things interesting, 10 additional dishes are kept on rotation. On any given day, you might catch hand cut and battered onion rings, fresh fruit or garlic potatoes.

Sherry Amberson stopped in on a visit from Chelsea, Alabama. In her Trip Advisor review, Amberson said she discovered “the best fried chicken that I have ever put in my mouth and I’m from the South.”

Cajun’s is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 112 Pass Road in Gulfport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCdew_0hx6Ivyz00
Cajun’s Fabulous Fried Chicken and Hartz Chicken Buffet are the two standalone fried chicken buffets on the Coast. Which his your favorite? Sun Herald file

Comments / 12

Real1ty B1tes
2d ago

It's amazing that over 2000 people accidentally voted for Cajuns instead of Hartz. Hartz should've definitely won.

Reply(1)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
