A 350-pound bear lived undetected near a Colorado grade school. Now it’s been relocated

A 350-pound bear lived undetected in a Colorado neighborhood near a grade school — until wildlife officials relocated it.

The 6-year-old bear was recently discovered in “the heart” of Colorado Springs, wildlife officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

“It was a short distance from a six-lane road and two busy intersections,” officials said Tuesday, Sept. 14, on Twitter. “Officers opted to tranquilize and move the bear.”

Officials said the bear was a risk to drivers because it could’ve tried to cross the road at any point. Its home was “in poor habitat,” according to Parks and Wildlife.

The bear was released in the mountains to prepare for hibernation. Officials did not say specifically where the bear was relocated.

During this time of year, bears scour the area they’re in for food. They’re entering hyperphagia , a period before hibernation when they need to eat 20,000 calories or more each day.

They search for food on barbecue grills, picnic tables and in people’s homes.

Officials said you can help minimize your chances of attracting a bear by following these tips:

Never feed wildlife: It brings animals in conflict with people and attracts them into homes and neighborhoods.

Store all garbage in bear-resistant containers or bear boxes.

Never leave groceries, animal feed or garbage in cars, campsites or tents.

Lock your car and close all the windows. Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

Keep barbecues clean and stored away when they’re not in use.

Keep door and windows locked in your home when it’s empty.

Use electric fences around gardens, fruit trees and compost piles.

Store food, drinks and toiletries in bear-resistant containers while camping.

Give wildlife space.

