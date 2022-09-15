Thousands without power in large SMUD outage in Sacramento’s South Natomas area

More than 6,000 homes and businesses in South Natomas lost power Thursday afternoon in an unplanned outage, Sacramento Municipal Utility District said.

The SMUD online outage map initially showed 6,264 customers without power in the area , with the outage first reported shortly after 12:45 p.m. The total dropped to 5,733 customers just before 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. SMUD estimated power restoration by 2:20 p.m.