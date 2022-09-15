ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Thousands without power in large SMUD outage in Sacramento’s South Natomas area

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

More than 6,000 homes and businesses in South Natomas lost power Thursday afternoon in an unplanned outage, Sacramento Municipal Utility District said.

The SMUD online outage map initially showed 6,264 customers without power in the area , with the outage first reported shortly after 12:45 p.m. The total dropped to 5,733 customers just before 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. SMUD estimated power restoration by 2:20 p.m.

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

