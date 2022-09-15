Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Jalen Reagor 'doesn't deny there is some revenge on his mind' vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted WR Jalen Reagor two spots ahead of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’re on the same team, and Reagor returns to Philly on Monday night.
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Jason Kelce on MNF vs. Vikings: 'Atmosphere is going to be electric'
Kelce, who admits the number one improvement the Eagles’ offensive line needs to make is better communication, urges fans to make it miserable for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offensive line on Monday.
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette expected to play against New Orleans Saints
Good news for the Buccaneers ahead of their division opener.
This Stat Shows How Dominant Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Was In Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings picked up an impressive victory in Week 1 to get their season off on the right foot. They defeated their NFC North rivals in the Green Bay Packers 23-7, setting the tone for the coming weeks of the season. It was an impressive performance by the team’s...
What will new Eagles’ defensive end bring to the defense?
The first thing that stands out about new Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson is his size. “You’ll see him out there,” Nick Sirianni said. “He is big. He is a big man.”. That checks out. Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday,...
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Andre Miller recalls being upset when traded to Sixers for Allen Iverson
The Philadelphia 76ers began the 2006-07 season hoping Allen Iverson and Chris Webber would lead them to contention in the Eastern Conference. The two were big names and they were Hall of Fame talents that the Sixers were hoping would lead the team to new heights. Instead, the Sixers stumbled...
3 players who could be available by trade for Sixers in 2022-23 season
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2022-23 season, they have one of the best rosters in the league led by a star duo in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Combine their abilities with rising star Tyrese Maxey as well as some really good additions to the roster and they are going to be in the mix for a title.
Sixers Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey best in NBA2K
The Philadelphia 76ers have three of the more talented players in the league in the form of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. Those three players are going to be the engine that drives the Sixers on their title quest for the 2022-23 season. With NBA2K23 now officially released,...
Phillies Place Sosa on IL, Recall Muñoz
The Philadelphia Phillies have placed Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL.
Flyers News & Rumors: Rookie Camp, Tortorella, Andrae Injury
As the Philadelphia Flyers inch closer to the official beginning of training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22, the rookies convened on Wednesday for physicals and brief meetings before hitting the ice on Thursday. The beginning of the John Tortorella era continues to dominate the conversation in Philadelphia, and the organization suffered a minor prospect injury this week.
