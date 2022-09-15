ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Teen stabbed during family disturbance in East San Jose; arrest made

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE – A suspect has been arrested after police said a teen was stabbed during a family disturbance in East San Jose Thursday morning.

According to police, the stabbing took place on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m.

The victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Following the stabbing, the suspect barricaded in a nearby apartment. Around 12:40 p.m., police announced the suspect was in custody.

In a tweet, police said officers were able to deescalate the incident and that the suspect surrendered peacefully. The suspect was then transported to a hospital for an unrelated previous injury.

Police said the suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His name has not been released.

CBS San Francisco

Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1

OAKLAND -- A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police. Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death

OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures multiple victims in Oakland's Fruitvale District

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland reported "multiple victims" were shot Thursday evening in the city's Fruitvale District.The shooting happened on the 4200 block of International Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said. Aside from the gunshot victims, officers also found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and injured in the scene of the shootingAll the victims were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.Police urged anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Boy Dies, Babysitter Hurt After Vehicle Hits Them Near San Jose School

An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle near a San Jose elementary school, according to police. At about 8:05 a.m., units responded to reports of the collision at Castlemont Avenue and Driftwood Drive, near Castlemont Elementary School, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose stabbing suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband

DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Western Addition shooting victim dies of his injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- The investigation of a Sept 6 Western Addition shooting in San Francisco has been taken over by homicide detectives after the 21-year-old victim died of his wounds.While not releasing his name, San Francisco police announced on Thursday morning that the victim had died while being treated at a local hospital.Officers had responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting in the area of Turk and Buchanan streets and found evidence of shots fired nearby in the 600 block of Larch Way.But no victim was found at the scene. A short time later, investigators learned...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police confirmed a young boy was killed and a woman was injured early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Castlemont Elementary School.San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to a call reporting the injury collision at 8:03 a.m. as schoolchildren were walking in the neighborhood on their way to school which is on the border between San Jose and Campbell.Police later confirmed the vehicle involved, a 2022 Mercedes Crossover driven by an adult female, was traveling southbound on Castlemont Avenue when it turned left to go eastbound onto...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wanted felon arrested on gun, drug charges after Palo Alto traffic stop

PALO ALTO -- Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Quarry Road that had not been registered in more than two years, police said. Officers located two women in the vehicle. The passenger, who said the vehicle belonged to her, gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said.During the search, officers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray. The passenger, who police said had falsely identified herself as another person, was taken into custody without incident and was later identified as Gantt. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. 
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
