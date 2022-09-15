Update: Teen stabbed during family disturbance in East San Jose; arrest made

PIX Now 09:53

SAN JOSE – A suspect has been arrested after police said a teen was stabbed during a family disturbance in East San Jose Thursday morning.

According to police, the stabbing took place on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m.

The victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Following the stabbing, the suspect barricaded in a nearby apartment. Around 12:40 p.m., police announced the suspect was in custody.

In a tweet, police said officers were able to deescalate the incident and that the suspect surrendered peacefully. The suspect was then transported to a hospital for an unrelated previous injury.

Police said the suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His name has not been released.