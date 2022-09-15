Effective: 2022-09-16 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Fog occurring across northeast Nevada Areas of fog continues to slowly expand in valley locations across the 1-80 corridor from Battle Mountain eastward. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will occur with the areas of denser fog. Fog will dissipate later this morning after sunrise. Increase following distance and decrease speed while driving. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO