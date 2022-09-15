2nd Block Hospitality Announces Two Rehoboth Concepts in the Works

Earlier this month, a sign announcing “another amazing restaurant” by 2nd Block Hospitality Management – the group behind Drift on Baltimore Avenue, Aqua Grill, and The Pines – went up in the storefront formerly occupied by Square One, and before that Lily Thai, at 10 N. 1st St. in Rehoboth Beach.

Since then, local foodies have been eager to find out what lies behind the mysterious sign, but according to co-owner, Bob Suppies, 2nd Block still hasn’t finalized the concept, nor the name.

“We’re waiting for a survey to come back to see what we can do with spacing,” Suppies tells What Now Philadelphia, adding that a more formal announcement and finalized plans should be coming within two weeks and that the restaurant should ultimately open around March or April 2023.

Meanwhile, Suppies says that 2nd Block has also acquired an empty lot next to the now-shuttered Summer House on Rehoboth Ave, but stopped short of commenting further, citing plans that are still “preliminary” and the fact that 2nd Block will be constructing a brand new building from the ground up.

“We’re still working out the interior and the concept,” says Suppies, adding that 2nd Block is working closely with the city to make sure they’re “on the right track.” Moreover, according to Suppies the area’s culinary “landscape is changing so much…we’re just trying to be really careful about what we pick and seeing what everyone else is doing. So we’re not rushing.”

