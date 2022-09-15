Athens city council member files petition to oust mayor

ATHENS, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A city council member in Athens, Tennessee has filed a petition seeking to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson over claims that he purposefully prevented him from speaking or making motions at council meetings.

The petition alleges Perkinson conspired with City Manager Seth Sumner and City Attorney Chris Trew to prevent city council member Dick Pelley’s agenda items from appearing on the monthly meeting agenda. It claims that the City of Athens has refused to include any agenda item requested by Pelley for over two years.

Pelley says despite following the procedural requirements written into the city charter, Perkinson has repeatedly refused to acknowledge him during meetings.

Councilman Dick Pelley

Mayor William Bo Perkinson

“On August 16, 2022, Perkinson asserted the Perkinson-controlled Agenda to prevent Dr. Pelly from discussing literally anything at said meeting.” The petition alleges.

The documents says Perkinson “gaveled-down” Pelley on two occasions in violation of meeting rules. It also claims Perkinson said he was ‘out of order” while Pelley properly had the meeting floor on two occasions.

Pelley has been a member of the Athens City Council for over 20 years. He filed the petition Aug. 18 in McMinn County circuit court. According to WTVC, Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Sharp will hear the petition in court this coming Friday at the McMinn County Justice Center at 1:30 p.m.

Perkinson was elected mayor by the city council in 2020. He served as mayor from 2002-2004 and previously served as vice mayor and a city council member.

