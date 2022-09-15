Read full article on original website
WBIR
Hundreds pour into Pigeon Forge with antique cars for Fall Rod Run, ending on Saturday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A popular three-day event in Pigeon Forge is underway, bringing hundreds of people out with antique cars for the fall Rod Run. Participants of the event will compete for a variety of awards, including cars in the top 25 of the show and the ultimate five cars that stood out from the rest. There are hundreds of cars to be seen in total, ranging widely in the year, make, model and color.
newstalk987.com
Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public
Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
WBIR
Screenwriter discusses movie filmed in Knoxville
Chris Easterly discusses "Devil's Hollow" shot in Knoxville. You can see it at the Knoxville Film Festival on Sept. 18. knoxfilmfest.com Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival to kick off soon, feature more than 13K pumpkins
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the leaves begin to change and the temperature becomes cooler in East Tennessee, Dollywood is set to kick off its award-winning Harvest Festival, showcasing the beauty of the Smokies. The festival will bring the park’s forests alive, fill the streets with smells of fall...
wvlt.tv
‘GatlinBURGER’ week to kick off, celebrate hamburgers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This coming week, Gatlinburg has gone all out for the American class: the hamburger. Calling it, GatlinBURGER week, the city has 18 different restaurants participating in the event. The public is invited to try at least three different burgers throughout the week and decide which restaurant had the best creation.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
wvlt.tv
CATCH UP QUICK
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization.
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
wvlt.tv
Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show
Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show
wvlt.tv
Mostly dry for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday and the start of this weekend! The sun will mix with clouds for must of the day, but that won’t hold our temperatures back very much. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
wvlt.tv
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
wvlt.tv
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nestled between mountains in Greene County is a farm full of love and llamas. “I think llamas are pretty unique. They are really smart. They’re easy to train and they’re very curious,” said Sandy Sgrillo, owner of the Wandering Llamas. She started caring for llamas more than 20 years ago. One llama quickly turned into 20. Now, she’s opening up her farm to others to eat, play, hike and even stay the night with the llamas.
wvlt.tv
WATCH | Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
WATCH | Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
wvlt.tv
Staying warm and dry through the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve almost made it to the weekend, and it should be a pleasant time to get outside. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoons with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown development is wanted and needed by business owners in Maryville. “I feel like downtown now is starting to come around,” Roost owner Paula Osborn said, “I’m tired of seeing, you know, store fronts that are closed up and things that aren’t beautiful and I think people are kind of put off by that.”
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Sunny and warm heading into Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine has been abundant to start the weekend and that looks to continue as we head into our Sunday and much of next week with high pressure in control. Temperatures will fall through the overnight and that will leave us starting out in the lower 60s for Sunday morning before sunshine returns and quickly warms us for the afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
