Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Budget should include infrastructure repairs

County approves tentative millage, budget. Residents paying for past decisions. After years of neglect regarding residential road resurfacing and inadequate funding mechanisms, the bill for both are due, and it’s about to fall on the backs of the taxpayers.
