ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What Is A Continental Breakfast?

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago

When planning to travel for fun or business, you probably check out the amenities of a hotel before making a choice. A pool is always nice, and free Wi-Fi makes life easier. If you also get breakfast included, you can save time and money. But what is continental breakfast, anyway, and where did this term originate?

What Is Continental Breakfast?

Breakfast menus can undoubtedly vary from one hotel to the next. Still, a continental breakfast is generally a spread of light morning fare that doesn’t typically require much preparation, if any. For instance, it could be a buffet of pastries such as sweet rolls, muffins, croissants, toppings such as butter and jam, fresh fruit, juice and coffee.

Continental breakfasts can also include DIY foods, such as premade batter and a self-serve waffle maker or a toaster with various bread options. Milk and cereal, instant oatmeal and convenience foods such as Pop-Tarts, granola bars and yogurt cups also show up often in hotel breakfast buffets.

The foods provided are usually shelf-stable, although some hotel buffets that serve continental breakfast may include a hot item or two, such as sausages and eggs, as part of the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqVVC_0hx6FAOv00
Adobe

Why Is It Called Continental Breakfast?

What is continental breakfast by definition, though? MyRecipes.com quotes “The Food Lover’s Companion” in calling the continental breakfast “a light breakfast that usually consists of a breadstuff (such as toast, croissants, pastries, etc.) and coffee, tea, or other liquid. The continental breakfast is the antithesis of the hearty English breakfast.”

Kitchn found that the earliest known use of the phrase dates back to an 1896 edition of “The Sanitarian,” which was a magazine devoted to preserving “Health, Mental and Physical Culture.” British citizens often call the rest of Europe “the continent.”

The publication spoke of Brits accustomed to “great beef-steaks, hot rolls, buckwheat cakes, omelets, potatoes, coffee, and even, at Mr. Emerson’s, pie,” returning from travel in places such as France or the Mediterranean with tales of “the refined Continental breakfast of coffee and a roll.” There, “le petit dejeuner” — a lighter morning repast — is the normal breakfast tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMWkI_0hx6FAOv00
Adobe

Why Do American Hotels Offer Continental Breakfasts For Free?

In the U.S., heartier breakfasts were preferred by American farmers before the Industrial Revolution. However, this changed once the country became more dependent on factories and businesses and people needed fewer calories.

The lighter morning meals from Europe appealed to hoteliers, as the items are inexpensive and easy to provide. Light breakfast options were also expected by European travelers coming to the U.S.

In the American tradition, travelers regularly ate in hotel restaurants and their meals were included in the final bill. This was in contrast to European hotels, where food was not included at hotels. Eventually, some American hotels adopted a hybrid model as guests began to prefer eating elsewhere so they could dine more cheaply and flexibly.

Americans introduced to continental breakfast in the late 19th and early 20th centuries were largely dissatisfied initially. But, as the meals became a complimentary perk for lodgers, travelers were happy to receive the convenient, free amenity.

What’s your favorite item on a continental breakfast spread?

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe

If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
RECIPES
Simplemost

How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
FOOD & DRINKS
Yardbarker

Our 25 favorite pasta dishes

The all-time classic, loved by kids and adults alike. And if you ever get bored with just regular ol' beef meatballs, you can try switching to turkey meatballs or even just spice up your beef meatballs by stuffing them with cheese!. 2 of 25. Macaroni and cheese. Another simple dish...
RECIPES
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Palermo: sardines, spumante and spontaneous dancing

There are two parallel culinary worlds in Palermo: traditional home cooking and street food. Palermitans are very proud of their traditional food, and I’d advise a stop at Trattoria da Nonna Dora for pasta con le sarde, which celebrates local ingredients sardines, pine nuts, raisins and wild fennel. A generous portion costs €6. After fresh fish? Try Osteria Mercede for its tonno rosso (red tuna, €18), and homely I sapori del Mare for its killer pasta porticello (pasta with king prawns, €16). Cheese lovers should not miss the ragusano all’argentiera (caciocavallo cheese pan-fried with oil, garlic and vinegar, €10) at La Buatta on Via Vittorio Emanuele.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Maker#Continental Breakfast#Breakfasts#Bakery#Europe#Food Drink
Simplemost

How To Freeze All The Veggies That Will Actually Do Well In Your Freezer

You might want to freeze some of your veggies if you have more produce than you can use right away. Freezing fresh vegetables makes it easier to have inexpensive, nutritious food all year. In addition, produce can retain nutrients and flavor when prepared and stored correctly. So whether you have your garden, a generous neighbor or find a great deal at the farmer’s market, learning how to freeze green beans, corn or other veggies that freeze well can help you eat healthier and stretch your grocery dollars.
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

One-Cup Pancakes

You don’t need to get the weighing scales or even measuring cups out to make these easy pancakes—simply grab a cup or mug and use it to roughly portion out the ingredients in equal parts. Within minutes, you’ll be enjoying light, fluffy pancakes. Serve them with plain Greek yogurt and any flavor jam or spread and a little grated citrus zest, or your own favorite toppings.
RECIPES
Simplemost

The Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Does Sous Vide Right

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Sous vide cooking methods have been popular with at-home chefs in recent years because...
ELECTRONICS
Bon Appétit

Anytime Orange Muffins

This orange muffin recipe is inspired by the cranberry-orange version sold at Costco, which Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—loved throughout their childhood. “Don’t be tempted to sprinkle demerara or some other fancy sugar on top of the muffins,” they implore. “That’s not the vibe.” Regular ol’ granulated sugar gives the tops a crackly surface that makes them deeply satisfying.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
msn.com

The most-loved foods in every state

Slide 1 of 53: If you want to find some of the best food in the world, you don’t have to travel far. Each U.S. state boasts its own signature dishes that will get your mouth watering. These local fares grew out of the history, geography, and people that make each state unique, so you know you’re in for something special.But what’s the best way to try them all? We recommend a food-filled road trip to satisfy your cravings for adventure and tasty cooking. After the list of iconic foods, we share tips to help you decrease your travel costs. Knowing how to compare credit cards for gas or dining, or ways to save on your trip can make these iconic dishes even more enjoyable.Related: Favorite American foods that are banned in other countries.
TRAVEL
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
MILITARY
Simplemost

Simplemost

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy