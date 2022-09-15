ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Coast Guard repatriates 99 people to Cuba, warns of Tropical Storm Fiona

By Daisy Ruth
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Coast Guard repatriated 99 Cubans to Cuba on Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast, and warned others of Tropical Storm Fiona.

Eight interdictions were reported over the last week, occurring:

  • About 20 miles southeast of Government Cut
  • About 30 miles south of Islamorada
  • About 15 miles south of Key West
  • About 30 miles south of Marquesas Key
  • About 30 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key
  • About 15 miles south of Key West
  • About 45 miles south of Marquesas Key
  • About 50 miles south of Dry Tortugas
    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 30 miles south of Islamorada, Florida, Sept. 10, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Sept. 15, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
    Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this vessel about 15 miles south of Key West, Florida, Sept. 13, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Sept. 15, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Office 3rd Class Cayne Wattigney)
    A Coast Guard Cutter Diligence small boat crew brings people back to the cutter after being stopped in a rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Key West, Florida, Sept. 13, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Sept. 16, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cayne Wattingey)
    Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 45 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, Sept. 13, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Sept. 15, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A total of 99 people were brought back to the island, according to the Coast Guard.

Tropical Storm Fiona is formed and will have impacts across the Caribbean,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “If people chose to attempt to illegally migrate to the U.S. this time it won’t be a matter of if lives are lost, but when.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,689 Cubans.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants received food, water and basic medical attention.

