Coast Guard repatriates 99 people to Cuba, warns of Tropical Storm Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Coast Guard repatriated 99 Cubans to Cuba on Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast, and warned others of Tropical Storm Fiona.
Eight interdictions were reported over the last week, occurring:
- About 20 miles southeast of Government Cut
- About 30 miles south of Islamorada
- About 15 miles south of Key West
- About 30 miles south of Marquesas Key
- About 30 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key
- About 15 miles south of Key West
- About 45 miles south of Marquesas Key
- About 50 miles south of Dry Tortugas
A total of 99 people were brought back to the island, according to the Coast Guard.
“ Tropical Storm Fiona is formed and will have impacts across the Caribbean,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “If people chose to attempt to illegally migrate to the U.S. this time it won’t be a matter of if lives are lost, but when.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,689 Cubans.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants received food, water and basic medical attention.
