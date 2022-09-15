Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Popular locally owned restaurant in Raleigh’s Village District to close permanently
“As we leave, we ask that you consider going out to dinner at your favorite local family-owned restaurants and ordering all of your favorite things,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, has a rich history as one of the oldest established cities in the United States, dating back to the 1700s! It is named for the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, and it is home to adventurous people who love to explore many areas of life, including the outdoors and food!
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
restaurantclicks.com
Our Favorite Raleigh Sushi Restaurants
Raleigh is a fun-loving city in North Carolina that boasts good food and good times for all. Most American towns have multiple sushi restaurants and Raleigh is no exception. However, there are a few who stand out from the pack for their delicious signature rolls, the ambiance inside the restaurant, and customer service.
The ‘winningest man in barbecue’ is coming to Raleigh. Here’s how to meet him.
Ahead of his appearance in Raleigh this weekend, celebrity pitmaster Myron Mixon weighs in on The N&O’s barbecue bracket and tells us what makes winning ‘cue.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Raleigh
Nachos, tacos, tequila, margaritas, and enchiladas are some of my favorite things. I love Mexican food, and I also know where all the best Mexican restaurants in Raleigh are. The best places are spread throughout the city, so no matter where you are, I promise you will have one nearby.
The Daily South
North Carolina Community Raises More Than $31,000 For Beloved Harris Teeter Bagger
In the 23 years he worked as a bagger at the Harris Teeter in Raleigh's Glenwood Village, Tim McCloud made an indelible mark on the neighborhood. For Julie Caviness, he was her part-time therapist. "He's just incredible. He's legendary here, I don't think he even knows it, that's what makes...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh
Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A popular, longtime North Hills restaurant has closed its doors for good
A sign posted on the restaurant’s front door this week announced its closing as of Sept. 13.
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'We are excited': Pittsboro alpaca farm reopens to the public
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests. Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is reopening to guests after a year of being closed to the public. It's hosting a grand opening celebration September 17 and...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Raleigh
Any vacationer to North Carolina has to visit its capital city, Raleigh. You can find all manner of attractions both in and around the city. Between your time at the amphitheater and the North Carolina Museum of Art, you eventually need to sit down to eat something. Korean BBQ is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Johnston County to crown next Miss Hispanic Heritage in weekend pageant
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Latina girls in high school in the Johnston County area will be competing for the county’s title and honor of being named Miss Hispanic Heritage on Sunday. The Miss Hispanic Heritage Johnston County Pageant is set for 5 p.m. in the Selma Civic Center...
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Raleigh, North Carolina is home to some amazing Indian eateries. If you’re craving something tasty when you visit this big city, you’ll have plenty of restaurants to choose from. India has a reputation for its delicious food. Many dishes from this country are vegetarian, vegan, and even gluten-free....
cbs17
Cary tennis park aims to be tennis destination with big tournaments, big renovations
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 300,000 people come through the gates of the Cary Tennis Park each year. Town officials are hoping that the number continues to go up, as park leaders add more tournaments and more programming to the schedule. More than $900,000 in Wake County and...
cbs17
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
Comments / 0