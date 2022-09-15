Read full article on original website
Related
The radio was the soundtrack to my life. But I turned it off a week ago – and may never turn it back on
I could handle the monarchism after the Queen died, but not the repetition. I’m getting my news from Twitter now
‘It’s about where I’ve misstepped’: Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor in Finland
Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,...
Were you a ‘parentified child’? What happens when children have to behave like adults
I came to research the emotional neglect of children by accident. More than a decade ago, I wrote my master’s thesis on the relationship between the personal and professional lives of psychotherapists. How did they manage to keep the distress they heard in their clinics from affecting their own emotional balance? And how did they stop their personal challenges from affecting their clinical work?
KIDS・
intheknow.com
Toddler loves helping with laundry — until he’s given his favorite blanket
This parent on TikTok shared a video of their toddler delightfully helping out with the laundry until his blankie became involved, and it’s too sweet for words. TikToker Brandon McCormick (@dad_of_tiktok2022) is a parent and content creator who posts clips featuring daily life as a dad to young kids. Recently, McCormick shared a precious video of his toddler gleefully tossing clothes into the laundry machine until he’s given his favorite blanket, and viewers cannot handle the cuteness.
KIDS・
Comments / 0