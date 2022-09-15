Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,...

