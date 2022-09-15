Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Defense, VA leaders renew calls to prevent suicides in new message
As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough released a message Friday encouraging troops and veterans to seek out care to “prevent tragic losses.”. “It’s important to remember that there is hope. Suicide prevention is possible,” McDonough says in the...
Navy Times
VA to extend caregiver benefits to ‘legacy’ families until late 2025
Veterans Affairs officials will extend caregiver benefits to “legacy” participants of the program through September 2025 under a plan announced Thursday, ensuring that thousands of families will continue to receive stipends for the next three years. The move comes after months of controversy surrounding the Program of Comprehensive...
Navy Times
Veterans suicide rate may be double federal estimates, study suggests
The rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors, according to a new analysis released Saturday. Officials from America’s Warrior Partnership, in a joint study with University of Alabama and Duke...
Navy Times
Republicans threaten lawsuits, budget penalties over VA abortion move
Republican lawmakers on Thursday promised a looming battle over Veterans Affairs’ officials decision to provide abortions at department medical centers even in states where the procedure is outlawed, but agency leaders responded that they are confident they can win that fight. “We feel this is needed care,” Dr. Shereef...
