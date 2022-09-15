ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon slams band’s ‘God Save the Queen’ anthem in wake of Elizabeth’s death

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381iCk_0hx6EmiC00

Singer John Lydon blasted his former bandmates in the Sex Pistols for trying to profit off the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but the band says they have no idea what he’s talking about.

The crooner released a statement saying he “wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death,” referring to the group’s anti-monarchy anthem, “God Save the Queen,” which he co-wrote.

He said that “the timing for endorsing any Sex Pistols requests for commercial gain in connection with ‘God Save The Queen’ in particular is tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment in time.”

But the group shot back, telling Deadline that “we cannot understand what he would be referring to.

“Other than a couple requests for use of imagery or audio in news reports on The Queen and her impact on culture, there’s nothing new relating to ‘God Save The Queen’ being promoted or released in any way,” the Pistols said.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-38GX2YQig?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aVlw_0hx6EmiC00
Members of the band were confused by what Lydon was alleging.
Getty Images

A representative for the band said Lydon’s comments amounted to a “strange rant” and called them “baffling.”

“There’s really nothing planned to release or promote at all at this time,” the rep told Deadline.

Lydon, aka Johnny Rottten, has a complicated history with the band and lost a court battle last year against former bandmates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgL4u_0hx6EmiC00
“God Save the Queen” was released in 1977, the year of Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee.
Getty Images

The song in question, “God Save the Queen,” was released during Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and takes its title from the country’s national anthem.

The tune calls the monarchy “a fascist regime” and says the Queen is “not a human being.” It was banned from some airwaves at the time of its release.

The Sex Pistols re-released the song ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration with a new music video.

The Pistols also released the “Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin” to honor the queen’s celebration. The nickel-plated coin features artist Jamie Reid’s Union Jack flag design on the front and the Queen rocking a lip piercing on the back.

