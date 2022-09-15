ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Does Sous Vide Right

By Anna Weaver
Sous vide cooking methods have been popular with at-home chefs in recent years because sealing food up and cooking in temperature-controlled water can produce tender, evenly-cooked meat, fish and other foods that retain their nutrients.

The Anova Culinary Precision Cooker is currently one of the best-rated sous vide tools you can use at home, and for good reason. The Anova sous vide device has over 9,700 ratings and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It costs $219.

The Anova sous vide cooker can attach to a stock pot or container with its adjustable clamp. This water-resistant cooking tool can cook food portions for up to eight people.

You can also feel good about your purchase because 5% of the purchase price of this Anova Red product goes towards combating global health emergencies, including AIDS and COVID.

Buy the Anova sous vide precision cooker by itself or package it with accessories, including a 12-liter cooking container or sealer bags. And if you’re not sure where to start, the Anova app that pairs with the device has sous vide recipes to follow.

Some reviewers found the Wi-Fi feature to be difficult to set up and can be finicky in terms of bandwidth, accepting passwords and staying connected. However, another reviewer pointed out that the Anova can at least be manually controlled on the unit itself; other top-rated sous vide machines are only controlled by app.

One Amazon reviewer recently purchased three of the Anova sous vide devices so they could cook multiple items at once.

“I had my first dinner with sous vide steaks and 2 of my friends like medium and the rest like medium rare,” reviewer KD said. “This is the first time each steak was perfect despite minor differences in thickness. I finished them over a smoking hot grill and this was also the first time nobody talked when we sat down to eat, we were too busy enjoying perfect steaks.”

Other reviewers raved about how it helped them make perfectly cooked corn on the cob, fish, pork roast, eggs, and even carrots — but the ability to not overcook red meats remained one of the Anova sous vide cooker’s most desirable features.

“For those who haven’t tried sous vide yet, it’s absolutely the best way to cook pork and beef,” wrote B. Wren. “Absolutely no guesswork with the sous vide. Don’t even need to brine your pork chop because it’s going to cook slowly with the salt. I don’t bother marinating my tri-tip in advance because it’s going to slow cook in the marinade.”

Are you interested in sous vide cooking?

