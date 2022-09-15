Read full article on original website
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed law would change short-term rental rules in Cayuga Heights. The law would raise the rental permit fee to $150. Any homeowner who hosts without a permit would face a $300 fine. The Village Board will review the proposal on Wednesday night. Elsewhere...
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Recruitment efforts are continuing at the Ithaca Police Department. Acting Chief John Joly says officials are working on a recruitment strategy that’s “inclusive and innovative.”. A civil service exam happened on Saturday. Joly says 86 people signed up. IPD has 52 active officers....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cornell Homecoming will impact local traffic this week. Homecoming festivities begin Friday with a laser light show and fireworks. The Big Red Fan Festival happens Saturday before the 2 p.m. football game against Yale. Some traffic and parking changes begin tomorrow and last through Sunday.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
