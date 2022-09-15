Read full article on original website
Related
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisa Boothe: Cheney, McConnell hate Trump because he 'transformed the Republican Party'
The panelists on the "Big Sunday Show" discussed Rep. Liz Cheney's, R-Wyo., landslide primary defeat last Tuesday, her contempt for former President Trump, and her future political aspirations. "She lost by almost 40 points, I don't understand how her name is being mentioned with any sort of seriousness for 2024...
Donald Trump's Favorite Newspaper Turns on Him
The New York Post said that many voters in 2020 were sick of Trump's "self-indulgent" behavior and Republicans must move on.
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
White House says Biden 'doing a lot more' than Trump 'to secure the border'
Pressed to defend Vice President Kamala Harris’s contention in a weekend interview that the border is secure, President Joe Biden’s top spokeswoman said the administration is doing better on that front than its predecessors. The U.S. government encountered at least 1.66 million migrants entering the southwestern border without...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Cruz echoes McCarthy, says we were better off in 2020 (but we weren’t)
In recent weeks, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been invested in a talking point reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s pitch in 1980: “Is America better off today than they were two years ago?” Grammatical concerns notwithstanding, it’s a line the GOP leader has pushed more than once of late.
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Pelosi On Abortion: Some Republicans Think 'Life Begins At The Candlelight Dinner'
Many GOP senators don't want to talk about Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban bill because of "conflict" in their party, said the House speaker.
Nancy Pelosi refuses to say whether she would seek another term as Speaker of the House: 'First we win, then we decide'
Pelosi has predicted that Democrats will hold the chamber, raising questions about whether she'll seek to stay atop the caucus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Utah independent Evan McMullin says about Sen. Mike Lee in major campaign speech
Utah independent Evan McMullin portrayed himself as the true conservative in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee in a speech Wednesday in which he called the incumbent a “constitutional conman.”. Speaking to supporters at Salt City Spaces in downtown Salt Lake City, McMullin repeatedly said Lee...
Reporter's Notebook: McCarthy's path to becoming House Speaker could get complicated
There is more potential for change in congressional leadership ranks at the end of this Congress than there has been in years. A recent story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speculated whether she would end her lengthy tenure later this year. What Pelosi decides to do impacts House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.
Budowsky: Liz Cheney’s momentous midterm moment
Having spent the last few months quoting polls that warned analysts away from predicting gigantic Republican waves in the midterm elections, and with Democratic prospects brightening and President Biden gaining stronger standing with the public, my advice today is to ignore anyone who claims to know who will win the midterm elections.
RINO hunting in the age of Trump
The term RINO has been used for decades to insult Republicans. But its meaning has transformed in the Trump era to be centered around the former president.
Comments / 0