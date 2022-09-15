Read full article on original website
Edinburg FD: Road closed due to car fire
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire. According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed. No injuries were reported, according to the post. As stated in […]
BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
AT&T Announces Fiber Internet Expansion in McAllen, Texas
(TNS) — More than a thousand homes and businesses here will soon be able to connect to the internet at the lightning-fast speeds afforded by fiber optic cables. That was the news that was announced at an AT&T store on the corner of 10th Street and Trenton Road on Thursday which officials tout as an opportunity to bridge the gaps in online connectivity.
Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp. Officers responded to a […]
Reservoir levels rise due to rainfall in Mexico, prompting Valley cities to ease water restrictions
At least two Valley cities are relaxing their water restrictions as water availability in our reservoirs climb. Together, the combined capacity at Falcon Lake and Amistad is at 26.2 percent. When that number hits 25 or below, water restrictions take effect. Because the combined capacity is above that number, some cities are relaxing restrictions, including San Benito and Rio Grande City.
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in McAllen identified, driver hospitalized
The McAllen Police Department identified the person who died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Luis Armando Valero, was the passenger of the vehicle, according to the department. At around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the McAllen Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near 107 and Ware Road. The driver and...
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
1 Woman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In McAllen (McAllen, TX)
McAllen police reported a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck that claimed a life. The crash happened on Monte Cristo road and Ware Road in McAllen at 7:15 a.m.
Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
Video: Reynosa benefitting from supply chain disruptions in Far East
MCALLEN, Texas – Humberto Martinez Cantu’s term as president of Index Reynosa will soon be up. Before this happened the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service wanted to get an interview with him about the state of the maquiladora industry in Reynosa. We caught up with him at...
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
