Irvin to host safe driving class for seniors

By Rebecca Parsons
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Mifflin/Centre) is hosting another seniors for safe driving class.

The class will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 9970 Shaner Blvd. in Huntingdon.

“These classes continue to be popular with senior drivers across the county,” Irvin said. “I encourage those age 55 and older who want to improve their driving skills and gain a discount on their auto insurance to join us.”

The Seniors for Safe Driving program is to encourage older drivers to gain a better knowledge of how to adjust their driving techniques and habits to compensate for many of the challenges that they face.

The program is open to drivers aged 55 and older. There is no on-the-road driving required and no exam will be given. After the class, drivers will be eligible to receive a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums.

Individuals interested in attending the class may register online at Seniors For Safe Driving or call 1-800-559-4880. The cost of the class is $16.

For additional information, call Irvin`s district office at 814-644-2996.

WTAJ

WTAJ

