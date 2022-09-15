ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

KRGV

Reservoir levels rise due to rainfall in Mexico, prompting Valley cities to ease water restrictions

At least two Valley cities are relaxing their water restrictions as water availability in our reservoirs climb. Together, the combined capacity at Falcon Lake and Amistad is at 26.2 percent. When that number hits 25 or below, water restrictions take effect. Because the combined capacity is above that number, some cities are relaxing restrictions, including San Benito and Rio Grande City.
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD reroutes traffic, expect delays

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police is advising motorists of a shutdown of the Ed Carey Drive exit southbound expressway. Police said the frontage road and New Hampshire are also closed. Authorities are asking drivers to re-route their morning drive in order to avoid delays. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Person found dead in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home

Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say

A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
HARLINGEN, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz

McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified

Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

$20 million winning scratch ticket sold in La Feria

A winning scratch ticket worth $20 million was sold in La Feria, according to the Texas Lottery. The top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery game $20 Million Supreme was purchased at BreakTime #2 located at 204 E. Highway 83. The prize was claimed on Thursday. More information about the...
LA FERIA, TX
kurv.com

Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville

Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
WESLACO, TX

