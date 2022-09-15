Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue and West Hall Street. When officers arrived...
wdrb.com
LMPD, Shively Police investigating recent shootings on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A violent weekend in Jefferson County has police in both Louisville and Shively investigating multiple shootings and homicides, including some shootings that police say happened on I-264. "We've had a rough couple weeks here, especially the last couple weekends. And this one obviously is another rough...
Shively Police investigating shooting on I-264E leaving man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Shively Police Department, a shooting victim arrived to UofL Hospital on Sept. 17 around 11 p.m. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital police said. Officers said this incident occurred on I-264E in the area of...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of injuring driver, crashing into sign during carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was in court Monday, accused of trying to steal two vehicles, one after the other, at a Louisville gas station. Police said he tried to get away, but bystanders held him down until officers arrived. The suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Hackley, was in Jefferson District...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on I-264, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Interstate 264 at Southern Parkway on Sunday, according to LMPD. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
wdrb.com
ISP investigating after shots fired at Clarksville police chief's home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief's home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Clarksville Police officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive on the report of shots fired. On scene, officers found several shell casings in the driveway of the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Clarksville.
WLKY.com
Man and woman shot, killed in Shively shooting; 1 other woman injured
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man and a woman were shot and killed in Shively Saturday morning. Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway. That is about a mile north of the Watterson Expressway exit. When they...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were called to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street, near the intersection with Dr. W. J. Hodge Street, around 4:45 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.
WHAS11
'Very few are random'; Questions loom over string of shootings on Watterson expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville community is voicing safety concerns following a string of shootings on the Watterson Expressway over the weekend. In a span of four nights, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, police responded to three different shootings along the heavily-traveled interstate in Louisville which left one man dead and another in critical condition.
wdrb.com
Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
Wave 3
Family remembers loved one who was shot, killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is turning to each other to get through the pain of their loss. Last week, Alexis McCrary was shot and killed on 26th and Cedar Streets, part of a double homicide that police are still investigating. While police are looking for her killer,...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed after hitting two vehicles in Trimble County. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on U.S. 42 at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. KSP believes the motorcyclist lost control "for a yet to be determined reason" before rear-ending a pickup...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler Co. now charged in Grayson Co. after deputies find drugs while serving warrant
A Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler County on drug and other charges has been charged in Grayson County after deputies serving a warrant found drugs on the suspect. Wednesday night at approximately 7:15, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin, Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter arrived at 404 East Maple Street in Caneyville where they made contact with the wanted subject, 45-year-old Shannon D. Thomas.
WLKY.com
Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Young girl injured in stabbing incident in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in around 8:15 p.m. on South 32nd Street as Second Division LMPD officers responded. That’s where they found a girl with a cut on her arm that...
