After two eventful games, we set a season-low in irascibility Saturday. There was one moment that tried to flip the script, but everyone took it in stride and rose from that low to revel in the highs. If Towson came along at the right time for West Virginia, the same is true for the fans, who really did need a day like that. The texts were a celebration of the events in the 65-7 win and a nice little tune-up for Thursday night's game at Virginia Tech. Your A game is required.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO