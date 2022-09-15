Read full article on original website
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The third week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 1-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
Texts From Towson Game Day
After two eventful games, we set a season-low in irascibility Saturday. There was one moment that tried to flip the script, but everyone took it in stride and rose from that low to revel in the highs. If Towson came along at the right time for West Virginia, the same is true for the fans, who really did need a day like that. The texts were a celebration of the events in the 65-7 win and a nice little tune-up for Thursday night's game at Virginia Tech. Your A game is required.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Statistically One of the Top Offenses in the Nation
Morgantown, West Virginia – After compiling 624 yards in a 65-7 blowout win over Towson, the West Virginia Mountaineers zoomed up the NCAA Total Offensive Yards rankings. West Virginia, 1-2, are now ranked #13 in total yards in the nation with 1,539 yards in 3 games, averaging 513.0 yards per game.
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
WOWK
Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
voiceofmotown.com
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Player of the Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) got their first victory of the season, pounding the Towson Tigers, 65-7. The Mountaineers had a season-high 624 yards total with 308 yards passing and 316 yards on the ground. Player of the Game: Freshman running back CJ Donaldson was...
What's new? A flash of adversity no match for a flashy offense
The final score suggests otherwise, but Saturday's 65-7 win over the FCS's Towson did feature one stretch of adversity for West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Fights With Teammate During Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kansas (3-0) upset the Houston Cougars, winning 48-30. During the game, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown was involved in an altercation on the sideline with his teammate, Joseph Manjack IV. Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he retaliated after a...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
The Mountaineer Youth's Impact: Sean Martin
WVU Football DE Sean Martin has spent two years preparing for this.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Towson
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Tigers.
SportsZone Highlights: Pendleton County at Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Pendleton County defeated Grafton (0-4) with a final score of 34-18. Grafton faces Liberty next week.
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
Metro News
Rainy summer washout pool season in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Metro News
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
247Sports
