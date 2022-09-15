Anoka Police mourn sudden loss of fellow officer 00:11

ANOKA, Minn. -- Police in Anoka are mourning the loss of one of their officers, who died on Wednesday.

The Anoka Police Department said Eric Groebner, who had worked with Anoka police since 2013, died suddenly at his home. It's not clear what caused his death.

"If you ever met Officer Groebner you would immediately know you had a lifelong friend. He was truly the best of us. A Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Friend and exceptional Police Officer. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed," a Facebook post from the Anoka Police Department read.

Anoka Police Department

"Today there is a hole in our hearts but we know that we are better for knowing him, better for loving him, better for having met him," the post continues.