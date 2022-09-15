The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.

