ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty in murder outside northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble for about a year and three months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child located while search for stolen truck continues

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. Child located while search for stolen truck continues. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Impd#Indy#Violent Crime#Indianapo
cbs4indy.com

Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old with mother

Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track...
SPEEDWAY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is facing neglect charges in connection with the 2021 death of a 10-month-old child. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Tyler was being held in Michigan while he awaits extradition back to Howard County.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

PHOTO: 2-Year-Old Boy Missing, Truck Stolen From Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle stolen and a child is missing. Indianapolis Metro Police said a red 2006 Nissan pick-up truck was stolen from the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 Tuesday morning. A 2-year-old Hispanic boy was in the back seat. The truck has an Indiana license...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy