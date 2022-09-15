Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder following the January 2022 homicide death of 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North. Andre Johnson was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day trial. On...
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble for about a year and three months.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. Child located while search for stolen truck continues. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two Indianapolis police officers filed a lawsuit against the department and its chief, alleging they were retaliated against after reporting their sergeant, who is accused of stomping on a handcuffed man’s face on Monument Circle last year. Matthew Shores and Christopher Kibbey — officers who assisted during the incident...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and a half ago, Krystal Walton called police. Walton, four months’ pregnant, said her boyfriend had choked her, threatened her life and told her she needed abort her child. “Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he...
Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track...
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is facing neglect charges in connection with the 2021 death of a 10-month-old child. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Tyler was being held in Michigan while he awaits extradition back to Howard County.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter.
The man accused of hitting and killing two people while they were walking on Kentucky Avenue in July 2021 was sentenced to 12 years, with only four to be sentenced in prison.
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after police found him to be in possession of a firearm during a 2021 compliance check. Steven Williams Jr., 39, was sentenced on Friday. Court documents show he was previously convicted of reckless homicide and dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. Police conducted a […]
A person was shot to death Monday afternoon in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle stolen and a child is missing. Indianapolis Metro Police said a red 2006 Nissan pick-up truck was stolen from the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 Tuesday morning. A 2-year-old Hispanic boy was in the back seat. The truck has an Indiana license...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street. Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries. Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting...
