ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Comments / 7

Greg Mcnamara
2d ago

Businesses should not have the discretion to allow permit holders to carry. New York State and its gun laws are completely backwards. A business with good willed carriers is much safer than one with none.

Reply
4
Related
WRGB

Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
FORT EDWARD, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
HOPKINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Government
State
New York State
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Canton, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Guns#Signage#The U S Supreme Court
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser gives answers to frequently asked questions regarding New York's latest swath of gun laws

LOWVILLE- There seems to be a wave of confusion and frustration among gun owners across the North Country since the latest swath of New York gun laws went into effect earlier this month. The new laws focus around tightening regulations for concealed carry/pistol licenses, including additional training; as well as...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
dailyadvent.com

St. Lawrence County names deputy commissioner of social services

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Hamilton –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– –––––––––– –– –––––– –––––––– ––– ––––– – –––––– ––––––––––––– ––––––– ––––––––– ––– –––– –––––– ––– –––– –– ––––– ––– ––––––––– –– – –––– ––––––– –––– ––– ––––––– ––– –––––––– ––– –––– ––––...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy