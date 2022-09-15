Read full article on original website
Greg Mcnamara
2d ago
Businesses should not have the discretion to allow permit holders to carry. New York State and its gun laws are completely backwards. A business with good willed carriers is much safer than one with none.
Reply
4
Related
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
wwnytv.com
State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery
TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Legal expert says groups are right to cancel historical reenactments over NY gun laws
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A historical reenactment has been canceled over New York State's new gun laws. Governor Hochul's Office is responding saying these events can go on as planned, but a legal expert says not so fast. A notice from a Montgomery County group called Fort Klock...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
informnny.com
West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.
Hope They’re Haunted? Police Seeking Vandals Who Allegedly Damaged Hopkinton Headstones
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery. Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County. New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser gives answers to frequently asked questions regarding New York's latest swath of gun laws
LOWVILLE- There seems to be a wave of confusion and frustration among gun owners across the North Country since the latest swath of New York gun laws went into effect earlier this month. The new laws focus around tightening regulations for concealed carry/pistol licenses, including additional training; as well as...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyadvent.com
St. Lawrence County names deputy commissioner of social services
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Hamilton –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– –––––––––– –– –––––– –––––––– ––– ––––– – –––––– ––––––––––––– ––––––– ––––––––– ––– –––– –––––– ––– –––– –– ––––– ––– ––––––––– –– – –––– ––––––– –––– ––– ––––––– ––– –––––––– ––– –––– ––––...
State police: NY trooper charged with felony after returning used toy to a Watertown Walmart
Watertown, N.Y. — A state trooper was charged with a felony Tuesday after he returned a used toy to a Watertown Walmart, troopers said. Errol Oskay, 34, of Sackets Harbor, bought a riding toy while off duty at Walmart on Monday, according to a news release by the New York State Police.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
These Signs Need To Be Removed From The 90 in New York State
Are these signs in New York State just there to scare us all? Is this even true? You know when you are driving around New York State, you see these signs that say: "State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement". When was the last time you saw an aircraft try...
Big cats spotted in Upstate New York
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats occupy a little more than one-quarter of New York.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Police haven’t used aircraft in speed enforcement in decades, despite signs (report)
If you’ve driven around New York state, you’ve probably seen a sign that says “State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement.”. But the warning is not true and hasn’t been for decades, according to a new report. New York State Police told WGRZ that troopers have...
WCAX
Plattsburgh bridge dedicated to trooper who died of 9/11 related illness
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York State Trooper stricken by cancer was honored Thursday with a bridge named in his memory. The Twin Bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River will now be known as the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridge. Falb served with the New York State Police for 19 years.
Comments / 7