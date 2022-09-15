154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — County fair season is in full swing and next up – Robertson County Fair.
This is the 154th Annual Robertson County Fair. It kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a parade that starts downtown Springfield along Memorial Boulevard and ends at the gates of the fairgrounds.Local on 2 | Highlighting the best of Middle Tennessee
Something new this year is a mullet contest. It’s happening Saturday, September 24th at the Century Stage. The winner of the contest will be announced during the demolition derby later that evening. Contestants just need to show up at the Century Stage at 6 p.m. There’s no entry fee, and all ages are welcome.SIGN UP: Spotlight newsletter highlights special coverage from across Middle TN
The Robertson County Fair runs from September 20th through the 24th. For more information on the schedule, events and tickets click on this link .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0