Congress & Courts

Salon

“Willful sabotage”: Trump ally Roger Stone accuses Lindsey Graham of helping Dems with abortion bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Longtime Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone on Tuesday evening accused GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of helping Democrats hold control of the U.S. Senate during the 2022 midterms.
The Hill

Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban. “I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Fox News

Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
Daily Mail

Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
960 The Ref

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
MSNBC

Despite earlier vows, Lindsey Graham eyes national abortion ban

After Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade, Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t just celebrate the outcome, he also touted the process that would soon follow. As the South Carolinian wrote in June, it will now be up to “elected officials in the states to decide” whether their constituents...
Fox News

Abortion remains key issue for some voters ahead of midterms

Among the key issues that could shape the outcome of midterm elections in November: a woman’s right to choose. A recent Fox News poll found that abortion is the main issue motivating 16% of voters. It falls just behind inflation which was the main issue motivating nearly 20% of voters.
NBC News

Abortion leads as top issue in campaign ads for last two weeks

The debate over abortion rights dominated campaign ads in the first half of September, coming in as the top-most mentioned issue from September 1 through September 15, according to an NBC News analysis. The analysis examined 448 unique Senate, House and gubernatorial ads tracked by AdImpact, an ad tracking firm....
