A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
Mitch McConnell throws cold water on Lindsey Graham's new 15-week abortion ban after anti-abortion activist says GOP leader 'cleared the pathway for this to happen'
McConnell's public dismissal of Graham's bill comes after the head of a major anti-abortion group told Insider that the minority leader supports it.
Lindsey Graham mansplains his federal abortion ban: 'I picked 15 weeks.' Got it, ladies?
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes a 15-week federal abortion ban, contradicting his previous stance on states' rights.
“Willful sabotage”: Trump ally Roger Stone accuses Lindsey Graham of helping Dems with abortion bill
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Longtime Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone on Tuesday evening accused GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of helping Democrats hold control of the U.S. Senate during the 2022 midterms.
Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban. “I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
"Terrible timing, terrible tactics": Fox News host scolds Graham for hurting GOP with abortion bill
Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the "terrible timing" of his federal abortion ban bill on Tuesday. If passed, the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would federally ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, extending abortion restrictions to blue states. Unveiled less...
Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Republicans tried to sidestep the issue of abortion. Now they're seeking a reset.
Republicans’ first step was admitting they had an abortion problem. Now, GOP candidates are racing to limit self-inflicted damage — and trying to blunt Democrats’ edge on the issue — before November’s midterm elections. For some, that has meant walking back support for a total...
SE Cupp: GOP abortion flip floppers aren't fooling female voters
CNN political commentator SE Cupp calls out Republican candidates’ shifting positions on abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he thinks most Senate Republicans would prefer abortion restrictions be enacted at the state level. The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MSNBC
Despite earlier vows, Lindsey Graham eyes national abortion ban
After Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade, Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t just celebrate the outcome, he also touted the process that would soon follow. As the South Carolinian wrote in June, it will now be up to “elected officials in the states to decide” whether their constituents...
Poll: Americans say politicians aren't ‘informed enough’ to set abortion policy
Majorities of both Democrats and Republicans don't have confidence in politicians to set abortion policy, according to a new 19th News poll.
CNBC
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces bill to ban most abortions nationwide after 15 weeks
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill to ban most abortions in every state starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill comes less than three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced...
Democrats Launch Massive Negative Ad Campaign Against GOP On Abortion
Democrats are hammering Republicans in dozens of ads across the country on their opposition to abortion access.
Abortion remains key issue for some voters ahead of midterms
Among the key issues that could shape the outcome of midterm elections in November: a woman’s right to choose. A recent Fox News poll found that abortion is the main issue motivating 16% of voters. It falls just behind inflation which was the main issue motivating nearly 20% of voters.
Abortion leads as top issue in campaign ads for last two weeks
The debate over abortion rights dominated campaign ads in the first half of September, coming in as the top-most mentioned issue from September 1 through September 15, according to an NBC News analysis. The analysis examined 448 unique Senate, House and gubernatorial ads tracked by AdImpact, an ad tracking firm....
