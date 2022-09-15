Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods
The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council
CHICAGO — A City Council committee gave the thumbs up Thursday to a controversial plan to let companies boot cars in private parking lots citywide — and charge as much as $170 to remove the dreaded device. Private lot booting — different from boots attached to cars on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Orrington Burger King to be razed ‘any day’ and coming soon … the AMC theater
The empty Burger King building at the corner of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, which has been closed since December 2020, will be demolished “in a matter of days” according to Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. Coakley also assured residents that the reopening of the Church...
Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
Cook County to launch guaranteed income program next month, eligible residents to receive $500 a month
Low-income Cook County residents next month can start applying for the new guaranteed income pilot program that one county commissioner suggests is like winning the lottery, but smaller.
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
nypressnews.com
CTA head snubs Chicago City Council at hearing meant to address service concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The head of the Chicago Transit Authority snubbed the City Council on Wednesday, skipping out on a special Transportation Committee hearing meant to address service concerns with the agency. Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) spoke on behalf of two CTA union representatives, who also skipped the hearing...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicagoans Can Apply For $500 A Month For 2 Years Under Cook County Guaranteed Income Program
CHICAGO — A county program will give people $500 per month in cash assistance for two years, and applications will open soon. People can apply to the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Oct. 6-21, according to a news release. Cook County residents who are eligible can learn how to prepare their applications and sign up for updates online.
Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says
The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
Berwyn woman unwittingly rents apartment out on Vrbo to scammer who dupes apartment seekers
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman in Berwyn rented out her unit on a popular vacation rental app – not realizing it would be used by someone else to scam families out of thousands of dollars.The woman, Dominika Opaczynska, spoke out Friday to warn others – so they don't become the scammer's next target.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the scammer allegedly pulled off his scheme simply by posting it online. You've likely come across a post similar to the one he made – apartments for rent with photos attached.But it turned out this one was not legitimate."The fact that...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland trustee back on call after horrific accident
Orland Park Trustee Joni Radaszewski phoned it in on Sept. 6. And the rest of her teammates on the board couldn’t be happier. Radaszewski was seriously injured during an accident in Homer Glen on June 21 which killed her parents, Adrian Spaargaren and Kathleen Repsis, who were passengers in the car.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Wayne Horne’s False Narrative; re: State’s Attorney and Commissioner Credentials –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – One of the topics of heated debate within the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County are the qualifications of the persons occupying seats on the executive committee to even occupy those seats. We have written extensively on the...
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires
CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
