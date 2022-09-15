ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods

The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicagoans Can Apply For $500 A Month For 2 Years Under Cook County Guaranteed Income Program

CHICAGO — A county program will give people $500 per month in cash assistance for two years, and applications will open soon. People can apply to the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Oct. 6-21, according to a news release. Cook County residents who are eligible can learn how to prepare their applications and sign up for updates online.
COOK COUNTY, IL
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Berwyn woman unwittingly rents apartment out on Vrbo to scammer who dupes apartment seekers

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman in Berwyn rented out her unit on a popular vacation rental app – not realizing it would be used by someone else to scam families out of thousands of dollars.The woman, Dominika Opaczynska, spoke out Friday to warn others – so they don't become the scammer's next target.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the scammer allegedly pulled off his scheme simply by posting it online. You've likely come across a post similar to the one he made – apartments for rent with photos attached.But it turned out this one was not legitimate."The fact that...
BERWYN, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland trustee back on call after horrific accident

Orland Park Trustee Joni Radaszewski phoned it in on Sept. 6. And the rest of her teammates on the board couldn’t be happier. Radaszewski was seriously injured during an accident in Homer Glen on June 21 which killed her parents, Adrian Spaargaren and Kathleen Repsis, who were passengers in the car.
HOMER GLEN, IL
WGN News

Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires

CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
COOK COUNTY, IL

