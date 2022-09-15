ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

104.3 WOW Country

Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
95.7 KEZJ

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
architecturaldigest.com

Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

