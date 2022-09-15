Read full article on original website
Related
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…
Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter story on TikTok
BOISE, Idaho — Samantha MacIntyre took off down a familiar rural road all smiles. She's been training for a half-marathon, and has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok. But 5 miles in, a red car with a driver who was acting suspicious drove past her twice. MacIntyre began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
architecturaldigest.com
Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country
With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
kjzz.com
Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Idaho have identified the victims of a small aircraft crash west of Bear Lake. According to a Thursday update from FCSO, the two were a married couple from Oregon. "We are still waiting to make sure all family...
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
Idaho Man Digs Up Creepy Doll Head Dating Back To 1800s England
Let's face it, dolls are friggin creepy. An Idaho man claims to have unearthed a doll head that he believes originated from England back when the country was routinely exporting such toys well over a century ago. I've always been creeped out by dolls. Hollywood has made a pretty penny...
Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0