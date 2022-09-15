Read full article on original website
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Top 10 Species of Bats Living Right Here in Texas
Bats are not really the thing you think about when it comes to Texas. I mean, after all, Texas boasts some pretty cool things worth talking about however I can't remember the last time I used the words Texas and bats in a sentence. As it turns out Texas is...
Why Some Texans May be Saying Goodbye to Guacamole
It doesn't matter which way you slice it, adding avocado to basically any dish is a recipe for pure joy! From avocado toast to sushi to sandwiches and more, this is a fruit that is not only fantastically flavorful, but it is also filled with fats that are actually good for you!
Whataburger is Not a Top Five Burger Chain in Texas?!
Remember when your teacher would say, "Show me the steps that got you here." I need more info please. We could debate all day what the best fast food burger in Texas is. I would think many here would say Whataburger is easily, a top five fast food chain burger in the state. What if I told you in a recent survey it didn't even qualify? According to Top Agency (I don't think they should be allowed to call themselves the top of anything except a trash pile), they have determined the top five burger chains by state.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores
It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
Texoma Drive Ins Doing Steven Spielberg Movie Marathons
Want to do something fun this weekend? Take a trip and support our drive ins!. I have always talked about getting out there and supporting our local drive ins. I have done reviews on the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. I highly recommend you take a trip at least once a year to both of them to check it out. Sadly, not a lot of interesting movies have been coming out of Hollywood lately, so the drive ins have been kicking it old school recently.
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Powerhouse Vocalist Belts Whitesnake Classic on ‘The Voice,’ Gets Denied
Sonorous Texas singer Alexis McLaughlin sang a forceful version of Whitesnake's classic "Here I Go Again" on NBC's The Voice on Monday (Sept. 19). But her performance wasn't enough for the celebrity coaches. As avid viewers of The Voice know, the coaches keep their chairs turned away from an auditioning...
