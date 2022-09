Bronx, N.Y. – (September 17, 2022) – Fordham scored twice in the opening five minutes of the contest, but URI's Patrick Agyemang also scored twice in the match, as the "Battle of the Rams" between Fordham and Rhode Island finished in a 2-2 draw at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday night. It was the opening Atlantic 10 contest for both teams.

