PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kirk Cousins tried to get the ball to Justin Jefferson. Darius Slay kept getting in the way. Cousins was pressured into three interceptions, Jefferson was shut down a week after one of his career-best games, and the Minnesota Vikings were run off the field from the opening drive in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. “I do feel like this one’s on me,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO