Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline

Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
jerryratcliffe.com
Freshman RB Brown impressive vs. ODU; makes case for more touches
After struggling to move the ball in last week’s deflating loss at Illinois, the Virginia offense got a much-needed spark from first-year running back Xavier Brown on Saturday against Old Dominion. Playing in just his third collegiate contest, the 5-foot-9, 186-pound true freshman from Lexington, Ky., was impressive, leading...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
UV Cavalier Daily
BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.
To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTM
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for controversial superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year. The board's decision to select Taylor has...
WHSV
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
Comments / 6