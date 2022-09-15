ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

WTOP

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
WUSA9

6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
sungazette.news

Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
DC News Now

VIDEO: Man wears stolen shoes out of Foot Locker

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an unknown man robbed a Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road on Friday afternoon. They are still looking for a suspect. Police said that the man entered the store and asked to try on a pair of sneakers. He said he was going […]
WUSA9

Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
Source of the Spring

Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since September 12

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since September 12. 14-year-old Kamoni Ross was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the 1000 block of Osage St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Ross is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and grey fitted jeans, which are torn in the thigh area, and tan slides.
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WJLA

Man shot & killed at Fairfax County apartment complex, police looking for 4 men: FCPD

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
