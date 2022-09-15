Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since September 12. 14-year-old Kamoni Ross was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the 1000 block of Osage St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Ross is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and grey fitted jeans, which are torn in the thigh area, and tan slides.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO