WTOP
Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 3rd District Officers responded to the bank for a report of an armed robbery.
WJLA
Police looking for 16-year-old Aiden Vining, reported missing from Bethesda Thursday
BETHESDA, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is missing from Bethesda, and the Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Aiden Vining was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 13 in the 7900 block of Glendale Road in Bethesda. Aiden has brown eyes and...
6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
WJLA
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
WJLA
VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Northwest v. Gaithersburg game, chaos spills into parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fight broke out between the two teams Friday night at the high school football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg. And the fighting wasn't restricted to the football field. Police said other physical altercations began to break out in the parking lot. Officers from...
VIDEO: Man wears stolen shoes out of Foot Locker
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an unknown man robbed a Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road on Friday afternoon. They are still looking for a suspect. Police said that the man entered the store and asked to try on a pair of sneakers. He said he was going […]
Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since September 12
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since September 12. 14-year-old Kamoni Ross was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the 1000 block of Osage St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Ross is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and grey fitted jeans, which are torn in the thigh area, and tan slides.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
Wbaltv.com
Police: Domestic assault suspect fatally shot after firing gun at officers in Harwood
HARWOOD, Md. — Officers called early Saturday to a domestic dispute fatally shot an armed man, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sands Road in the Harwood area. Police said a woman told them that her...
Man suspected of robbing postal worker at gunpoint caught on surveillance camera
WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of robbing a United States Postal Service worker at gunpoint on Monday. The robbery happened at the 1100 block of K Street Southeast D.C around 5:30 p.m. on September 12, police said. According to...
WJLA
Man shot & killed at Fairfax County apartment complex, police looking for 4 men: FCPD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
Baltimore County Police investigating Windsor Mill shooting
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill that left an 18 year old in stable condition.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m.
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers arrested, guns seized after pursuit in city ends in Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were seized Friday afternoon after a police pursuit started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County, police said. City police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 12:13 p.m., and police seized...
