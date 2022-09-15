Browns know they must get Amari Cooper the ball for their passing game to succeed: Mary Kay Cabot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO