960 The Ref

Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to make the case to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly that Russia's "naked aggression" in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
AFP

American, Russians to blast off for ISS as war rages in Ukraine

A US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are set to blast off to the International Space Station Wednesday on a Russian-operated flight despite soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With both flights set to go ahead, Russian cosmonauts and Western astronauts have sought to steer clear of the conflict that is raging back on Earth, especially when in orbit together.
