Macon, MO

ktvo.com

2 men accused of attempting to steal catalytic converter in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri men are charged with trying to steal a catalytic converter in Kirksville. According to court documents, the two suspects were caught in the act in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Adrian James Raymer, 33, of Kirksville, and Matthew Blake Lowe, 30, of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
City
Macon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

Brookfield man charged with 5 counts of animal abandonment

BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is accused of abandoning five dogs, two of them puppies, without providing them adequate care. Justin Lee Boggs, 23, of Brookfield, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment. Charges were filed on Wednesday. According to court documents, the alleged crimes...
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR

Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.

Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
KAHOKA, MO
kttn.com

Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
LINN COUNTY, MO
#Police#Ktvo
khqa.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

After turning down 15-year sentence in plea deal, Quincy man now could get as many 25 years in prison for burglaries, weapons offenses

QUINCY — After refusing last week to accept a 15-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for guilty pleas to five burglary charges, Zachary Laffey reached a new plea deal and stunningly agreed Wednesday to guilty pleas on even more charges which could lead to a sentence of as many as 25 years.
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMU

Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Drug Arrest In Chillicothe

A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident

A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests In The Area Counties

Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
LINN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash

A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.

