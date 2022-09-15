Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman
Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon in northeast Columbia. The post Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
2 men accused of attempting to steal catalytic converter in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri men are charged with trying to steal a catalytic converter in Kirksville. According to court documents, the two suspects were caught in the act in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Adrian James Raymer, 33, of Kirksville, and Matthew Blake Lowe, 30, of...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
ktvo.com
Brookfield man charged with 5 counts of animal abandonment
BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is accused of abandoning five dogs, two of them puppies, without providing them adequate care. Justin Lee Boggs, 23, of Brookfield, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment. Charges were filed on Wednesday. According to court documents, the alleged crimes...
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
kttn.com
Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
muddyrivernews.com
After turning down 15-year sentence in plea deal, Quincy man now could get as many 25 years in prison for burglaries, weapons offenses
QUINCY — After refusing last week to accept a 15-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for guilty pleas to five burglary charges, Zachary Laffey reached a new plea deal and stunningly agreed Wednesday to guilty pleas on even more charges which could lead to a sentence of as many as 25 years.
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
kjluradio.com
Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash
A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.
