750thegame.com
Listen: Oregon State Captain Jaydon Grant Joins The BFT
Oregon State captain Jaydon Grant joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) as part of a weekly interview series presented by Jamba. Grant recaps a dramatic victory over Fresno State, previews this weekend vs. Montana State, praises Jack Colletto, and shares the state of the teams morale.
750thegame.com
Listen: Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning Joins The BFT
Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) on Thursday. Lanning shares what he has learned about himself and about his team so far this season, what challenges BYU presents, his work-life balance during the season, and much more.
750thegame.com
University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule
The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.
750thegame.com
OSN: Oregon Still Alive For The PAC-12 Title, Must Beat BYU First
Season ticket holders at Autzen Stadium have received more than their money’s worth over recent years. The start of the 2022 season was no different, with the Ducks returning to their high expectations by beating the FCS opponent Eastern Washington Eagles in a 70-14 blowout. This was no surprise....
750thegame.com
Listen: BYU Beat Writer Kevin Reynolds Joins The BFT
Ahead of a mega matchup at Autzen Stadium this weekend between #12 BYU and #25 Oregon, Kevin Reynolds of the Salt Lake Tribune joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) on Wednesday. Reynolds previews the game and shares additional insight on Kalani Sitake’s program.
