NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing?
With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, what does the future hold for Tyler Reddick?. It’s officially official: two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota and reunite with Chevrolet by driving the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023
Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023
With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
NASCAR: Aric Almirola Takes the Pole at Bristol Motor Speedway Ahead of Bass Pro Shops Night Race
We just might have another NASCAR Playoffs spoiler on our hands as Aric Almirola takes… The post NASCAR: Aric Almirola Takes the Pole at Bristol Motor Speedway Ahead of Bass Pro Shops Night Race appeared first on Outsider.
Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
NASCAR playoffs at Bristol: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race
There are many races throughout NASCAR, from the Cup Series all the way down to the regional and local levels, that are held at nighttime. But only one gets the distinction of being referred to simply as "The Night Race". In 1978, Bristol Motor Speedway installed lights for an annual...
Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes for Bristol Night Race
As we gear up for the cutoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round… The post Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes for Bristol Night Race appeared first on Outsider.
Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
NASCAR Playoffs: Bass Pro Shops Night Race top moments, updates
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concludes Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee. It is the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Bristol Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The field is set for a round of practice and qualifying to set the lineup for tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. View the Bristol starting lineup for the NASCAR...
Do NASCAR Cup Cars Have Speedometers?
Here's exactly what NASCAR drivers see on their dashboards. The post Do NASCAR Cup Cars Have Speedometers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Noah Gragson Is Suddenly a NASCAR Bad Boy, and a Winner, Again
Noah Gragson won the race but made at least as much news Friday by ending Ty Gibbs' night. The post Noah Gragson Is Suddenly a NASCAR Bad Boy, and a Winner, Again appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
