The Menominee High School students will have to continue with distance learning for the foreseeable future, as the district tries to repair the school from heavy rain damage. The district had planned to have kids go to class, in-person, for the first time this school year next Monday. But now, Superintendent Richard Sarnau says that will have to wait, and they don’t know yet when students will be able to go to in-person instruction.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO