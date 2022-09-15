Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash
WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.
wnmufm.org
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week
The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
NBC26
UPMATTERS
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
wearegreenbay.com
New Franken-based company sued by EEOC over claim of retaliation
NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A company headquartered in Brown County is getting sued over the alleged retaliation firing of a female employee. The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Dental Health Products (DHP), violated federal law. DHP is headquartered in New Franken. The alleged violation...
WBAY Green Bay
“Domino effect” after storm damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While the school year started normally for many kids this year without major COVID protocols in place, that’s not the case for Menominee High School students, who’ve been in virtual learning since the start of classes -- but not because of COVID-19. Over the summer, while replacing the roof and HVAC system at the high school, there was a heavy rainstorm.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Menominee High School Students To Continue Distance Learning
The Menominee High School students will have to continue with distance learning for the foreseeable future, as the district tries to repair the school from heavy rain damage. The district had planned to have kids go to class, in-person, for the first time this school year next Monday. But now, Superintendent Richard Sarnau says that will have to wait, and they don’t know yet when students will be able to go to in-person instruction.
Green Bay business owner pitches free parking for service industry employees
If you work downtown and are in the service industry, you could still be on a tight budget. But, service employees downtown making $15 an hour or less could be getting a free alternative.
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances
Luke Combs, Train, construction, and Bears fans making the drive. It might be tough to find a parking space with so much going on. Luke Combs concerts at the Resch, a free Train concert outside Lambeau Field, and the Packers home opener against the Bears. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The...
