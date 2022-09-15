ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash

WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.
